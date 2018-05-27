Meca readies ‘treatment’ program for CPDRC inmates

The Cebu Provincial Anti Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) is planning to introduce a “treatment” program for the more than 3,800 inmates of the Cebu Provincial Rehabilitation and Detention Center (CPDRC).

CPADAO Head Carmen Remedios Durano – Meca said the program that she has in mind will consist of mental, psychosocial, social and spiritual components to make sure that inmates are also able to undergo rehabilitation while in detention.

“Ang purpose is when you define jail, it is not only defined (for use) in the serving of the sentence of the inmates. It is supposedly a place for rehabilitation or behavioral modification sa mga inmates,” she said.

Meca said capitol departments should get involved in ensuring the inmates well-being.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO), for example, should schedule a regular medical examination for inmates and provide them with medicines.

She said that other capitol departments should also get involved in providing inmates with social activities, livelihood training and physical exercises to prepare them for reintegration into society after they serve their respective jail sentence.

In the area of religion, Meca said, she was planning to tap religious groups to provide inmates with spiritual guidance.

As a long-term plan, Meca said, she will propose to Governor Hilario Davide III for the governor to tap the services of an on call psychiatrist that will handle the inmates psychiatrict evaluation.

“The jail is a corrective facility. It should be the rehabilitation as well,” she said.

Meca said that she is now working closely with the jail’s management in crafting of her treatment program proposal which she will present to the governor and other capitol officials during their June 4 department heads meeting for approval.

CPDRC that was built for 1,500 detainees is now home to 3,860 detainees.