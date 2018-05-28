Village watchmen arrested for stabbing 62-year-old man

A village watchmen as arrested for stabbing a 62-year-old man in Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla town, Cebu on Sunday evening (May 27).

Police identified the victim as Miguel Manzelita, from Barangay Linao who succumbed to stab wounds on his body.

PO3 Nicky Plarisa of Minglanilla Police Station identified the suspect as Joven Gonzales, 45, who is a village watchman.

Plarisa said the victim attacked the Gonzales with a 2×2 wood, prompting him to pull out his knife and stab him.

Manzelita was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect is now detained at Minglanilla police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.