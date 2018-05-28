Osmeña get more Barangay Candidates
Another barangay captain-elect in Cebu City pledged allegiance to the administration bloc Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).
Bulacao Barangay captain-elect Rodrigo Jabellana, together with his councilor-elect, Fielma Manigbas, took his oath as the village chief before Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.
Both Jabellana and Manigbas ran under the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban.
This means that the number of barangay captains allied with Osmeña has risen to 51 while Barug now has 29.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.