Osmeña get more Barangay Candidates

By Morexette Marie B. Erram May 28,2018

Another barangay captain-elect in Cebu City pledged allegiance to the administration bloc Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

Bulacao Barangay captain-elect Rodrigo Jabellana, together with his councilor-elect, Fielma Manigbas, took his oath as the village chief before Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Both Jabellana and Manigbas ran under the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban.

This means that the number of barangay captains allied with Osmeña has risen to 51 while Barug now has 29.