Cleveland downs Boston in Game 7, crowned Eastern Conference champions
By Brian J. Ochoa May 28,2018
LeBron James put up another monster performance, this time leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 win over Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the TD Garden on Monday morning, Philippine time.
James scored 35 points grabbed 15 rebounds and had 9 assists as Cleveland makes its fourth straight NBA Finals appearance. It is also James’ eighth straight trip to the Finals.
The Cavs take on the winner of the Western Conference Finals between Houston and Golden State, which is tied at 3 all.
