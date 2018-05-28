Osmeña to give P1M to SK execs who support his administration

As long as they express support to the projects initiated by his administration, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is willing to grant elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in all the 80 barangays P1 million worth of financial assistance to fund their projects and plans.

Osmeña made this announcement during a press conference today.

“But it will be under scrutiny,” said Osmeña.

[Refresh for more updates]