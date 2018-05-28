Multiple collision on Marcelo Fernan Bridge causes heavy traffic

CEBU CITY- Eleven vehicles collided at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge which connects mainland Cebu to Mactan Island after a 20-footer prime mover lost its break and rammed into the other vehicles past 11 a.m. on Monday.

The incident triggered heavy traffic in the area since both bridge lanes were blocked by the vehicles, said Glenn Antigua, operation chief of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

He said only one lane was opened for vehicles heading to Lapu-Lapu since one vehicle was hit and blocked the other lane.

Only small vehicles could pass through Mandaue-bound lane, he added.

A 20-footer prime mover truck lost its brakes while crossing the bridge heading to Mandaue about 11 a.m.

The truck hit the vehicle in front, triggering a multiple collision involving nine other vehicles in front.

No one was hurt but some children on board a Toyota Innova were rushed to the hospital after they were traumatized.

As of noon, the traffic enforcers were able to pull out seven vehicles.