Suspect in Mayor Tirol slay identified

One of the suspects in slay of Mayor Roland Lowell Tirol of Buenavista town in Bohol has been identified by the police.

PRO-7 Director Robert Quenery said one of Tirol’s bodyguards identified the gunman as Elmer Abanda Melencion alias “Eti Melencion.”

Quenery said Melencion was one of the suspects who tried to kill Tirol in 2016 inside the cockpit arena in Clarin, Bohol.

Quenery said they are looking into business, politics and personal relationship as the possible motives behind the attack.

Tirol succumbed to gunshot wounds in the head after he was shot dead inside the cockpit arena in Barangay Asinan on Sunday afternoon.