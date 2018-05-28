New CPDRC warden: Why not transfer some inmates to other jails to address congestion problems?
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 28,2018
To address the congestion at the CPDRC, new warden Reynaldo Valmoria suggested to the governor to transfer some inmates to other city jails.
Gov. Hilario Davide III said the proposal is good but will have to study the plan first.
At present, there are at least 3,860 inmates occupying the CPDRC or more than the ideal capacity of 1,500.
