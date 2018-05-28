PRO-7 commends police units, stakeholders for contribution in election

At least 16 individuals were given recognition for their contribution in making the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2018 successful.

Eight police forces received the Medalya ng Papuri for justly carrying out their duty and apprehending violators for crimes like violation of the gun ban in relation to the election. They are officers from the PRO-7, Mandaue City Police Office, CPPO, Lilo-an Municipality Police Station, Dumanjug Municipality Police Station, San Fernando Municipality Police Station and Tabogon Municipality Police Station.

During the program, Atty. Veronico Petalcorin, Regional Election Officer of the Commission on Elections Central has also commended eight other agencies and stakeholders for their valuable support and contribution. They are from the military, the Bureau of Fire and Protection, some private individuals and the media.

The awarding ceremony was held at the at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Monday (May 28) morning.

“The success that we have is a product of a long planning and the execution of the plan,” Petalcorun said in his speech this morning.

Petalcorin was the honored guest at the PRO-7 during its traditional flag-raising ceremony where the awarding of the stakeholders was also held.

Petalcorin together with Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, PRO-7 director, graced the awarding ceremonies.