South Korea officials hope to strengthen city relationship

To strengthen the relationship, Mayor Ju Cheolhyeon of Yeosu South Korea, the sister city of Cebu City, visited Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña to discuss more their long-term partnership yesterday, with the city.

In an interview, Ju said that aside from the discussion of the cooperation projects, he visited Cebu City as a response to Mayor Osmeña who visited and attended the 52nd Yeosu Turtleship Festival in Yeosu South Korea two weeks ago.

“As Mayor Osmeña came in South Korea and we have come to Cebu City, we are expecting to strengthen our relationship and we want to see our relationship will be strengthened,” said Ju in a statement translated from Korean.

Ju added that the donations of the medical supplies and equipment to Cebu City are still ongoing since they are still identifying what equipment are to be donated to the city including the vegetable farming and growing of cultured mussels (tahong).

Ju will be staying in the city until tomorrow (May 29) together with his Public Information Chief Jung Songho, Social Welfare and Health Chief Park Hyeojun, Finance and Accounting Chief Yun Samgjun, Investment Attraction Officer Myung Seongwon, Education Support Chief Kim Ilju and Secretary to the Mayor Lee Cheolseung.

Cebu City and Yeosu City in South Korea have been partner cities for 7 years already. / Nikki Villagorda, CNU Intern