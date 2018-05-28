Boyce Avenue returns to Cebu



GOOD news for Cebuano fans of Boyce Avenue! The band will be in town for a two-night show on June 2 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Joining them for the show is breakout star Moira Dela Torre, who rose to fame after winning the Himig Handog 2017 with her song “Titibo-Tibo”, and has since gone on to sing the hugot anthem “Malaya” from the film Camp Sawi, and covers of beloved OPM songs such as “Sundo” and “Torete.”

The Manzano brothers – Alejandro, Fabian, and Daniel – rose to fame in 2007, for their acoustic covers and is now coming back to perform with their latest tracks. This concert is brought to you by TSE LIVE INC.

Tickets for Boyce Avenue with Moira Dela Torre is available at the Waterfront Concerts & Events Counter, Ayala Center Cebu Concierge, and SM City Cebu Customer Service Counter. For tickets, call 0945 521 6019 or (032) 232-6888.