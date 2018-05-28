PH’s biggest RORO catamaran vessel launched

Boholano shipping company Lite Ferries has officially launched their newest roll-on/roll-off (RORO) catamaran passenger ship M/V Lite Ferry 88 (LF 88).

Considered as the biggest in the country and the fastest in Visayas and Mindanao, LF 88 is recognized as the only Filipino passenger catamaran ferry classed by the premier Lloyd’s Register of Shipping in London, the oldest ship classification society in the world.

“This is our first small contribution towards this long journey to modernize our local fleet,” said Lite Ferries President and CEO Lucio E. Lim Jr. through his welcome remarks during the launching event last April 28 in Cebu.

To represent President Rodrigo Duterte, Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Retired General Rey Leonardo Guererro came to grace the launching ceremony.

Along with Guererro, various personalities also came to celebrate Lite Ferries’ milestone including Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino, Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Maritime Fernando Perez, Presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Cebu Port Authority General Manager Angelo Verdan, Deputy Marina Administrator Nanette Dinopol-Villamor, Marina 7 Director Venancio Vero Jr., Cebu City Police director Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Betty Medialdea of Pioneer Insurance, and Kenneth Cobonpue and Glenn Soco of the Regional Development Council.

With a passenger capacity of 352 and vehicular capacity of 12 ten-wheeler cargo trucks plus 20 light vehicles, M/V Lite Ferry 88 will be traveling from Cebu to Tubigon, Bohol and vice versa daily. Final sailing schedules will be announced soon.