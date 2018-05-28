Biggest hospitality suppliers show set this June

THE Philippine hotel, resorts, and hospitality industry continues to thrive with more international and homegrown properties and hotel brands opening up in various parts of the country. In Cebu, the industry is expected to grow even further with the opening of the new international airport terminal this year. Experts predict that the number of rooms in the city will increase by at least 2,500 two to three years from now, with the inventory currently standing at 5,000 rooms per night.

To help ensure that hotels, resorts, and restaurants are equipped with the latest equipment, products, and technologies, Global-Link Exhibitions Specialist Inc. will be bringing its renowned Hotel Suppliers Show to the Visayas for the first time. The Visayas Hotel Suppliers Show will be held from June 28 to 30 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Lahug.

“The country is clearly reaping the benefits of the aggressive tourism campaign led by our government and this is very evident in Cebu, especially with the opening of the new terminal in Mactan Cebu International Airport,” said Patrick Lawrence Tan, CEO of Global-Link. “As more tourists come in, the more we need to ensure that our industry is able to provide an experience at par with the global standards. This is why after years of success in Manila, we decided to bring the Hotel Suppliers Show here to Cebu – to help local industry players position their brands well and stay relevant amid the tight competition.”

Visayas Hotel Suppliers Show is the first expo in the region showcasing everything the hospitality industry needs. Visitors can look forward to seeing the latest offerings of top companies including B.Van Zuiden Philippines, Inc., Canadian Manufacturing, Classy Linen Manufacturing, Competitive Card Solutions Phils. Inc., Delsan Business Innovations Corp., Diversey Philippines, Elid Technology International, Harle Philippines, Hotel & Spa Essentials, Inc., Huge Manufacturing Corp., Landlite Philippines Corp., Multiflex RNC Philippines, Inc., OSP Advantage System Corp., Pacific Security Systems Trading Corp., Peter & Paul, Inc., Showcase Carpet Center & Co., and a lot more.

Those interested to visit may start registering online at www.gesi.com.ph/hotelshow to secure their free pass. For more info on the show, check them out on Facebook: @hotelsuppliersshow.

Visayas Hotel Suppliers Show is supported by the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation, Inc. (CFIF), Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines (CFIP), Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRAC), and the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID). The event will also be held coinciding Visayas Food & Beverage Suppliers Show back-to-back with Manufacturing Technology Cebu and Pack Print Plas Cebu. /PR