Seda’s seamless hotel experience soon in Cebu

Gearing up to provide genuine Filipino hospitality with its biggest property in the Visayas, Ayala Land Inc.’s (ALI) hotel brand Seda is set to offer a seamless hotel experience in the heart of Cebu City’s financial district by the 3rd quarter of 2018.

Seda pertains to “silk”, a lustrous yet strong fabric that represents the hotel’s commitment to providing a fluid accommodation experience. The brand is seamlessly weaving its services around the country with 7 locations including Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Quezon City and Taguig with a resort hotel to open mid-year in Palawan. With the approaching opening of its 9th property in Cebu, Seda Hotel is determined to consistently deliver exceptional quality service and experience as they have throughout all other locations.

According to Seda’s senior group manager Andrea Mastellone, “the Cebu business Park hotel is being refurbished to align with Seda’s timeless look consisting of simple, contemporary lines matched with earth tones. Warm contemporary surroundings in a strategic location matched with an exceptional customer experience have propelled the Seda brand in the last five years. We will make our mark in Cebu drawing from these successful brand values.”

To ease the guest experience, the hotel offers 301 guest rooms that feature smart utilization of space and thoughtfully selected amenities that envelope guests in comfort.

Offering a seamless dining experience, Misto is Seda’s signature restaurant that will be situated by the garden with all-day dining and buffet, serving international and local favorites.

To accommodate special events and meetings, the ballroom arrangement can hold a capacity of 300 guests for a banquet setting and 700 for a theater style set-up. Smaller meeting rooms are also available, accommodating up to 60 guests and 4 boardrooms that can seat up to 12 people.

Fusing the hotel’s Filipino DNA and contemporary art, Seda Ayala Center Cebu will showcase art pieces by Filipino artists including industrialist-photographer Jaime Zobel de Ayala and sculptress Ann Pamintuan.

Seda Cebu will definitely be the premier hotel to watch out for when it opens its doors to the public very soon.

Follow their Facebook page @SedaAyalaCenterCebu for more updates.