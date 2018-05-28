Elevating cocktail nights at Solea Mactan

IF enjoying a relaxing view of the Mactan sunset while sipping drinks with great company is your kind of thing, then Solea’s Salt & Sky Rooftop Lounge is the perfect chill spot for you!

Located on the Rooftop Deck of Solea Mactan Cebu Resort, the newest premium destination bar serves an array of innovative dishes and signature cocktails and mocktails for you to indulge in.

Salt & Sky Rooftop Lounge is open from 4 PM to 1 AM and offers 30% discount on all beverages from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Solea Mactan Cebu Resort is located at V. Wahing St., Brgy. Alegria, Cordova, Cebu. For updates, follow @soleahotels on Facebook and @saltnsky on Instagram.