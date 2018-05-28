Total support experience at Hino Cebu

DRIVING to deliver complete and total support for every client, Hino Cebu has officially opened its brand new, well-designed office, service facility and parts department last March 21. Completing the 3S by offering fully-equipped spare parts, sales and service dealership, the new facility serves as a one-stop shop for Hino trucks and buses in Cebu.

In line with providing and delivering utmost service and convenience to businesses, Hino Cebu goes the extra mile by not only having a service center by its headquarters but by also offering customer service call programs. These come as great assistance for business to business clients by bringing full quality services at the convenience of the clients as they offer to send professional mechanics even after service hours.

Playing its part in the environment, Hino has earlier this year launched it’s Euro 4 compliant trucks and buses giving their customers the extra advantage and nothing more to worry about when it comes to emission standards as it already meets the present requirements for vehicles in the country.

Hino Motors, Japans leading brand of trucks and buses under the Toyota Group, manufactures vehicles and bodies providing safe, durable, and reliable trucks; complementing the needs of corporations. Accommodating this service and total support experience for both present Hino clients and businesses looking for quality trucks to meet its transport needs may find Hino Cebu located at Juan Luna Ave., cor. Jaime Uy St., Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City. Call them at (032) 231 2331 for inquiries.