Biggest S&R Pizza Parlor in Cebu opens

PIZZA lovers can now enjoy S&R New York style pizza even without an S&R membership card at their stand-alone pizza parlor at Taft East Gate, Cardinal Reyes Ave., Cebu City.

The third stand-alone branch and the biggest in Cebu, S&R Pizza in Taft East Gate is open to diners from 9 AM to 9 PM and can accommodate up to 80 persons indoors and 15 outdoors. Delivery is also available via Foodpanda and Honestbee apps.

A few of S&R’s best-selling menu items include their Southern Style Fried Chicken, 100% Pure Beef Hotdog, French Fries, and Cheeseburger.

“We have a 9-inch banoffee dessert pizza for customers who prefer a smaller portion,” said S&R Pizza Cebu District Manager Oliver Evangelista.

“Before we only have the half-pounder burger, now we have the quarter-pounder which would cater to customers who cannot finish the whole pizza,” added Evangelista.

S&R members who present their cards upon ordering will also get a 5% discount.

S&R Pizza in Taft East Gate is also offering a special price of P199 on the next pizza order when customers purchase any of the whole pizza until June 3.