Biggest S&R Pizza Parlor in Cebu opens
PIZZA lovers can now enjoy S&R New York style pizza even without an S&R membership card at their stand-alone pizza parlor at Taft East Gate, Cardinal Reyes Ave., Cebu City.
The third stand-alone branch and the biggest in Cebu, S&R Pizza in Taft East Gate is open to diners from 9 AM to 9 PM and can accommodate up to 80 persons indoors and 15 outdoors. Delivery is also available via Foodpanda and Honestbee apps.
A few of S&R’s best-selling menu items include their Southern Style Fried Chicken, 100% Pure Beef Hotdog, French Fries, and Cheeseburger.
“We have a 9-inch banoffee dessert pizza for customers who prefer a smaller portion,” said S&R Pizza Cebu District Manager Oliver Evangelista.
“Before we only have the half-pounder burger, now we have the quarter-pounder which would cater to customers who cannot finish the whole pizza,” added Evangelista.
S&R members who present their cards upon ordering will also get a 5% discount.
S&R Pizza in Taft East Gate is also offering a special price of P199 on the next pizza order when customers purchase any of the whole pizza until June 3.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.