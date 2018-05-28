Grand Land wins big!

Bringing home an award is synonymous with being rewarded for one’s diligence, patience, and excellence in making the dream work. For real estate developer Grand Land Inc., winning four awards from the recent 6th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2018 was both a moment of delight and gratefulness knowing that the people behind their dream have reached another milestone for the company.

“We are very happy with these awards. It will definitely give legitimacy and strengthen our brand and our company,” said Grand Land Vice President Khristina Pestaño.

The prestigious awards included: Best Hotel Development (Cebu) for its Dusit Princess-Grand Tower Cebu property, Best High-End Condo Development (Cebu) for Grand Tower Residences and Best Affordable Condo Development (Cebu) for their Amani Grand Mactan property.

Grand Land was also Highly Commended as a Best Boutique Developer in the country.

More than being a mixed-use property developer in the country, Grand Land is known for building high quality and value-added communities to ensure a fulfilling living and working experience for its residents and tenants.

Grand Land Inc. is the residential property arm of the Gaisano Grand Group of Companies.

Grand Land’s upcoming project includes the Amani Grand Resort Residences in Davao similar to Amani Grand Residences in Mactan, Cebu.

This 2018, Grand Land is also moving forward with better services, dynamic new initiatives and innovative developments for their clients to look forward to.

For more information about Grand Land and their projects, one may follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GrandLandIncorporated or contact them at (032) 412 7999 for inquiries.