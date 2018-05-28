Boy shot dead by uncle in Carcar City

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by his uncle at Sitio Danao in Barangay Valencia, Carcar City at around 1 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

Christian Taboro, a grade six student, was declared dead on arrival at Carcar District Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in his left abdomen.

SPO3 Jose Yamasaki Repompo of Carcar City police station said that the victim was playing outside their house with his younger brother when Jaime Lapinid, 43, approached and shot Taboro with an improvised firearm.

Lapinid then fled the area after the incident.

Authorities eyed into personal grudge as the motive of the killing as both families reportedly had an argument over a piece of land.