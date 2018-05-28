Brigada Eskwela starts

With buckets of paint and cleaning materials, 27-year-old Lester Laborte went to Toong Integrated school, a mountain school in the South District of Cebu City, to volunteer for the kick off of Brigada Eskwela 2018 on Monday.

Laborte, a Masters in Social Work student, was representing the Vicsal Foundation Scholars Alumni Association in extending their help to the school.

Laborte said that being former scholars, their association eyes to give back to the community through making a conducive learning environment for the young children.

Eden Bayon, Principal of Toong Integrated School, said that the faculty was very delighted with all the help that was pledged by private groups during the Brigada Eskwela.

Aside from Laborte’s group, Bayon said that other Non-Government Organizations also pledged some school supplies to the school children.

Brigada Eskwela is a nationwide week-long activity that is aimed to repair and recondition school facilities in preparation for the upcoming opening of classes next Monday, June 4.

Cebu Provincial Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud said that the Brigada Eskwela is also conducted to anticipate possible problems that may come up during the opening of classes and think of possible mitigating measures.

“Part of the opening program is the State of the School Address of the principals so that all stakeholders knew the accomplishments and needs of the schools,” Angtud said.