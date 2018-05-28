Mandaue takes Game 1 of Gov’s Cup Volleyball Finals
Mandaue City defeated Carcacr City, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, in Game 1 of the Governor’s Cup 18-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament best-of-three Finals at the Carcar City Sports Complex Monday night.
Mandaue can grab the crown at home as Game 2 will be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Game starts at 5 p.m.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.