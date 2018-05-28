Mandaue takes Game 1 of Gov’s Cup Volleyball Finals

By Ray Charlie Diaz May 28,2018

Shiela Mae Castardo of Mandaue City tries her best to keep the play alive in Game 1 of the Governor’s Cup 18-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament 2018 against Carcar City at the Carcar City Sports Complex. / Lito Tecson

Mandaue City defeated Carcacr City, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, in Game 1 of the Governor’s Cup 18-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament best-of-three Finals at the Carcar City Sports Complex Monday night.

Mandaue can grab the crown at home as Game 2 will be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Game starts at 5 p.m.

