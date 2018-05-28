Transfer of some CPDRC inmates sought

THE new Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) warden is asking the governor for the transfer of some inmates to other city jails to decongest the overcrowded facility.

Reynaldo Valmoria, the new CPDRC warden, said when he assumed office on Friday (May 25), that the jail, which was designed to accommodate 1,500 inmates, had 3,860 inmates.

He said he was considering the transfer of some inmates to city jails in Danao and Talisay where some inmates committed their crimes.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said he would discuss this suggestion with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), that supervises all district and municipal jails.

Davide said that this would need further study.

Aside from seeking to decongest the CPDRC, Valmoria said he would also be asking for five more service vehicles to transport inmates to court hearings.

He said that the CPDRC only has five service vehicles.