Three Cebu mayors: Project should not harm env’t

SOME Cebu mayors of the northern towns and cities, whose waters are covered by the proposed offshore drilling for oil and gas project, are calling for a discussion about the project and that the project should not harm the environment.

The mayors’ reaction came after Oceana submitted a letter and a position paper opposing the granting of a service contract to Phinma Petroleum and Geothermal Inc. to conduct offshore drilling for oil and gas in a 500,000 hectare area of the Visayan and Camotes Seas. (See separate story)

Phinma Petroleum’s service contract covers the waters of 10 towns and cities of northern Cebu and Camotes Islands, which have four towns.

These include Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Danao City, Compostela, and Liloan.

Tabogon Mayor Zigfred Duterte said that he would not stand against development, but only if the proponents would have sustainable measures for the environment.

Duterte said that while they welcome developments that will generate income to their municipality and the country, they also would not want to forsake the welfare of the environment.

Compostela Mayor Joel Quiño said he would want a focused discussion with all concerned agencies and proponent companies.

Quiño said that discussions on whether or not to push through with the oil exploration project should not only be limited to government agencies and Phinma Petroleum and Geothermal but should also include the constituents of the towns affected by the project.

Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot for his part said he could yet issue any statement on the proposed project because he had not yet seen the project plan.

Catmon Mayor Dan Jusay also said that the concerned local government units (LGUs), government agencies, the project proponent and the community should weigh the environmental impacts and benefits that can be drawn from the project before deciding to cancel or pursue it.

He said that they welcomed developments as long as these projects would not cause harm to the environment.