Tirol’s killer same guy who shot mayor two years ago

THIS time, he made sure that his target would go down, after failing to do so two years ago.

Elmer Melencion also known as “Eti” Melencion has been tagged by the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) as the main suspect in the killing of Mayor Ronald Lowell Tirol of Buenavista, Bohol on Sunday.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, the director of Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said that one of Tirol’s bodyguards positively identified Melencion as the one who shot the mayor.

“Well, apparently the suspect was identified. Namukhaan siya (Melencion) ng one of the aides of the mayor,” Quenery said. (The suspect was positively identified by one of the mayor’s aids.)

Late yesterday afternoon, the police has filed murder charges against Melencion et al.

Tirol, 37, succumbed to gunshot wounds in the head after he was shot dead inside a cockpit arena in Barangay Asinan on Sunday afternoon.

According to the bodyguard, Melencion was also one of the suspects who tried to kill Tirol in 2016, also inside a cockpit arena in Clarin, a neighboring town of Buenavista.

“Mayor Tirol’s bodyguard claimed that he was present during the attack two years ago, that’s why he can identify the suspect,” said Quenery.

The police said that there could be more or less four other suspects behind the attack.

“Tinitingnan ng BPPO, more or less four. Maraming nakita sa crime scene, there were at least two sets of ammunition recovered,” Quenery said.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered seven empty shells from caliber .45 caliber pistol and one empty shell from 9mm.

Quenery said they are looking into business, politics, and personal relationships as possible motives behind the attack.

“Well he (Tirol) is into construction business. Of course, they (the Tirols) have been in politics for quite a long time already,” Quenery said.

As to the personal relationships angle, he said that investigators are still looking for more information.

Quenery has directed the BPPO and the Buenavista Police Station to immediately conduct a manhunt operation against the suspects.