Po: “Topping the Board was a confluence of hard work and God’s will”

Bagging the Top 3 spot in the May 2018 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Licensure Examinations answered Stewart Herbie Po’s prayers to be a topnotcher.

“Ever since I was in first year, I always prayed I would top the Boards,” said Po in a message sent to Cebu Daily News.

Po, 21, and a native of Cagayan de Oro City graduated magna cum laude in 2017 from the University of San Carlos (USC). He ranked third, with a score of 91, on the May 2018 CPA Licensure Examinations in which 10 more topnotchers from several schools in Cebu were also included in the Top 10.

These are Erra Kyle Doble (USC, Top 4); Feliza Faith Cabañero (USC, Top 7); Irish Kabingue (USC, Top 7); Charisse Michaela June Catiel (USC, Top 8); Princess Gumanit (University of San Jose – Recoletos, Top 8); Miguel Albert Taveros (USC, Top 8); Fritz Amiel Desabille (Southwestern University, Top 9); Angela Joy Go (USC, Top 9); Richmond John Rockwell (USC, Top 9); and Ma. Lucille Ferrer (USJR, Top 10).

For Po, appreciation for ‘accounting as art’ should go hand-in-hand with sacrifice, diligence, and trust in God.

“Topping the Board was a confluence of hard work and God’s will. My secret is to work hard as I can while trusting in God’s plans for me. Understanding the subject matter is extremely important,” said Po.

Meanwhile, Jayson Ong Chan of Saint Paul School of Professional Studies in Palo, Leyte province landed the Top 1 with a score of 92.50. The Top 2, Jomari Jess Abellar, also from the same school, scored 91.67.