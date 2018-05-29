Man arrested for illegal possession of firearms, drugs in Guadalupe

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the police for illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City past 12 a.m on Tuesday (May 29).

Spo3 Marvin Insong of Guadalupe Precinct identified the suspect as Raf Alvin Sabac, a resident of Sitio Guinico, Barangay Guadalupe.

Insong said a concerned citizen reported Sabac to the police.

Police immediately responded to the armed person alarm which resulted in the arrest of Sabaca.

Seized from the suspect was a .38 caliber revolver with three pieces of live ammunition. They also confiscated a medium pack of shabu with an estimated worth of P 11,800.

The suspect is not detained at Guadalupe precinct pending the filing of charges against him.