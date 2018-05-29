Golden State advances to NBA Finals anew, beats Houston in Game 7

The defending champions Golden State Warriors are returning to the NBA Finals after scoring a 101-92 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday morning, Philippine time.

The Warriors used another huge third quarter run, this time led by Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, to defeat the Rockets, who were the West’s top team in the Playoffs.

Durant scored 34, Curry added 27 as the Warriors advance to the Finals, where they will take on the Eastern Conference champions Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight year.

Golden State recovered from a slow first half where it trailed by as many as 15 by outscoring the Rockets, 33-15, in the third and going into cruise control for the rest of the way.