Man arrested for stabbing his own brother in Toledo

By Intern May 29,2018

A man was stabbed by his brother in Barangay Sangi, Toledo City on Sunday evening.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Cordeniera who stabbed his brother, Jerome.

According to PO1 Enrique Juares of Toledo Police station, Jerome sustained stabbing wounds on his right ear and his arm.

Initial investigation revealed they had a heated argument before the incident happened.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is now detained at Toledo Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.