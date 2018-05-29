Abrugena orders Minglanilla police to conduct massive patrolling to stop gang wars

Due to ongoing gang wars in Minglanilla, the head of the Cebu Provincial Police Office has directed the town’s police to conduct massive patrolling and to ensure the safety of the people.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena advised teenagers to stop the gang wars or the police will have to arrest them.

He also urged barangay officials to intervene and to take steps in addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, a 14-year girl, an alleged member of a gang in Lapu-Lapu, is in critical condition after she was stabbed by a member of a rival gang.