Back-to-back deals at Robinsons Galleria Cebu

THIS May, exciting things are in store for shoppers at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, with great deals that will definitely end summer with a bang!

Back to School Blast-off

Gear up for a new school year, and get the chance to win great prizes as you prepare for takeoff. Exclusive Laptop and WiFi Bundles or P50,000 worth of Robinsons Universal Gift Certificates are up for grabs for a few lucky shoppers! From May 30 to June 3, every minimum receipt purchase of P2,000 gets you one (1) e-raffle ticket when you buy from any participating store.

Warehouse Sale

From May 31 to June 3, drop by the Robinsons Galleria Cebu Atrium and get up to 70% off on selected brands like Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, G2000 and many more! Plus, get big discounts when you use your Robinsons Mastercard or any Metrobank Credit Card, and enjoy special perks when you shop with your Robinsons Reward Card!

Primer Group of Companies Sale

What’s more? From May 31 to June 3, the Primer Group of Companies will hold a special sale, offering irresistible discounts on well-loved brands such as Herschel, Nike, Adidas, DC, and many more. Robinsons Malls VIP Card Holders get exclusive access to the sale on May 30.

Head over to Robinsons Galleria Cebu and stock up on your must-haves with back-to-back sales this May! Visit Robinsons Galleria Cebu along General Maxilom Ave. cor Sergio Osmeña Blvd., or learn more at www.facebook.com/RobinsonsGalleriaCebuOfficial. /PR