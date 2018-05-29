Nobody DOS it better!
By PR May 29,2018
Robinsons Bank recently launched its new credit card: The Robinsons Bank DOS® Mastercard. With this credit card, cardholders can extend their finances by paying for ALL their straight retail purchases in 2-Gives at 0% interest and with no minimum amount required! /PR
