Sharp’s Revolutionary Evolution of Products

Sharp Philippines Corporation (SPC) continuously strives to innovate and provide consumers with World-class quality products that meet the needs and wants of consumers. With this, SPC announces the release of the AQUOS LED 4K and 8K Series, the Super Premium IoT (Internet of things) Inverter Air Conditioner, and the start of its “locally made products” campaign.

Changing the World with 8K and AIoT

This longstanding commitment brings excellence to reality and consistently exceeds the market’s expectation and satisfaction. The company continues to offer something new to Filipino consumers.

“Sharp is now promoting ‘Changing the World with 8K and AIoT’ as we display products equipped with this outstanding technology that we will introduce in the Philippine market this year,” said Yoshihiro Hashimoto, Managing Executive Officer of Sharp Corporation.

As one of the global leaders in manufacturing of electronics and home appliances, SPC embraces the market competition through understanding the ever-changing consumers’ demands.

AQUOS 8K LED TV

8K is a revolutionary technology for ultra-high-definition images with 16 times the resolution of full-HD (1920×1080 pixels). It reproduces images at ultimate reality, with ultra-fine details even the naked eye cannot capture. “As the first step, Sharp released ‘World’s First’ 8K display to the B2C market, last October, which is currently distributed to China, Japan, Taiwan, and European Market.

“Today I am excited to announce the launch of Sharp’s AQUOS 8K LED TV tuned for Asia at the end of the year 2018 here in the Philippines to lead the 8K Display Industry” emphasized Toshio Kawata, Deputy General Manager TV System Business Unit of Sharp Corporation.

“Apart from displaying TV broadcasts and other media contents, 8K will dramatically impact many aspects of our lives: medical, business, security, education, transportation and many more.” Kawata elaborated the advantage of 8K technology.

Sharp (Phils.) Corporation Strategy

SPC, headed by its President and General Manager Kazuo Kito, is confident with the strategy of developing Advance Technology business with 8K and AIoT. SPC is eager to deliver its consumers the thrill of revolutionary technologies of 8K and AIoT, focusing on the need to evolve depending on the trend of technological impulse. SPC is optimistic about taking on the challenge to achieve the target to increase sales in LED TV by 40% this fiscal year with their new product line up. “We’re expanding our LED TV line up which focuses on 4K SMART TV that you can enjoy greatness and experience new technology,” Kito explained.

In addition to the highlight of Advance Technology is the Super Premium IoT Inverter Air Conditioner. This innovation will redefine the way consumers experience cooling. Three outstanding features of Airflow Technology, Super Energy Saving and Smart Control using IoT functions are controlled using iOS and Android devices under Wi-Fi connection. Furthermore, J-Tech Inverter technology enables precisely controlled power consumption leading to energy saving and energy-efficient operation. Equipped with Plasmacluster Ion Technology, it deactivates airborne bacteria, viruses, mold and other contaminants that can be found inside houses. The Super Premium IoT Inverter Air Conditioner combines both convenience and technology for the benefit of consumers.

Over and above the company’s striking technologies, SPC is set to launch a campaign which aims to highlight Philippine-made goods. As SPC manufactures locally made products including LED TV, washing machines, Videoke and electric fans.

The company believes that supporting local will improve the Philippine Economy and will inspire them to double their production. “This activity will contribute to the local firm that will benefit the Filipino family and result in a stronger economy,” commented Kito.

The impressive features in every product are to become game changers to bring overwhelming sterling innovation to enable SPC to rise with superiority within the

industry. With such actions, SPC will be working to achieve their target to increase sales by 20% in fiscal 2018 year on year. /PR