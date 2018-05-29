Labella recommends termination of City Hall employee
By Intern May 29,2018
Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella recommends termination of a casual employee from the Legislative Department who was found positive for illegal drug use in a surprise drug test last week.
The surprise drug test was conducted by the personnel of City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP).
Meanwhile, the city vice mayor will ask explanation from a regular employee of the City Hall who refused to undergo a drug test.
Labella added that it is important for government officials to stay away from narcotics.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.