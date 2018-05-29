New jail facilities to be built in Bohol, Argao next month
Two more Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) buildings will be inaugurated in the towns of Talibon, Bohol; and Argao, Cebu next month.
Jail Chief Supt. Arnold Buencanosa, BJMP-7 regional director, said that the 16-million facility of Talibon District Jail will cater 1,000 inmates.
While the 4-million building in Argao District Jail will house at least 100 prisoners.
The three facilities including the newly inaugurated 4-story building in Lapu-Lapu City last Monday, are part of the ten decongestion project for the Central Visayas
