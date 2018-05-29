Cebuano archers win in PH Archery Cup

Cebuano archers brought home two gold medals and two bronze medals from the 2018 Philippine Archery Cup Leg 3 held in Dumaguete City from May 25 to 27.

Lloyd Apawan clinched the gold in the qualifying round of the recurve junior and also bagged a bronze in the Olympic round of the recurve junior.

The other gold medal was contributed by Zhack Randolf Torreon, who dominated the olympic round of the recurve cadet.

Christian Caresosa accounted for the remaining bronze medal via the recurve cadet qualifying round.

The Cebuano archers had just come from competing in the Philippine National Games, which was held in Cebu from May 19 to 25.

During the PNG, Caresosa chipped in two silver medals and a bronze to the Cebu City delegation, which copped the overall championship with a medal haul of 52 golds, 59 silvers and 71 bronze medals.

He bagged his silver medals via the 72 arrows round junior category and the team trio category along with his teammates Khalil Justine Abella and Niño Maandig.

His bronze was via the olympic round junior category.