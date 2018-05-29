Decent showing for CDU darters in Iloilo

Four Cebu Darters United (CDU) members put up decent performances in the Iloilo National Open P650,000 Darts Tournament, which concluded last Sunday at the Casino Filipino in Amigo Terrace Hotel and Resort along Delgado Street in Iloilo City.

In the first day of the competition, Robson’s Paolo Nebrida, who was paired with CDU’s Arvic Recaña, placed third and fourth respectively, in the Classified Draw Doubles category, which had a total of 164 players (82 pairs).

CDU’s duo of Reyden Colina and Jerome Perales were fifth and sixth placers.

The three Cebuanos bagged P2,500 each for a total of P7,500.

In the second day, it was only William Ugang Jr. who managed to win for the Cebuano team. He finished fourth along with Boy Gionson of Dot and Erwin Peresores of Agendarts in the Classified Draw Triples, which had 135 players (45 teams).

Ugang Jr., Gionson and Peresores got to take home P9,000.

All in all, the Cebuano pin throwers bagged a total of P10,500.