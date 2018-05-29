Council approves P469 M additional budget

The Committee on Budget and Appropriations of the Cebu City Council has submitted the report requesting the legislature to approve the additional P469-million worth of budget for the city government.

The four-page committee report was approved by the council during their regular session today.

Councilor Margarita Osmeña, the chairperson on the committee on budget and appropriations, said deliberation for the first Supplemental Budget (SB) this year will ensue once the ordinance on approving it will be filed.

The SB’s bulk goes to the city government’s programs on distributing cash aid to senior citizens, which is at P208-million or around 44 percent.

The mayor also planned to add P20.5 million for the City Administrator’s Office, P15.2 million for the Department of General Services, P8.8 million for the Peace and Order Program, P10 million for the City Health Department, P6 million for the City Transportation Office, and P2.5 million for the City Legal Office.

Part of the SB is the P58 million financial assistance for barangays Buhisan (P8 million), Capitol Site (P8 million), Cogon-Ramos (P8 million), Kinasang-an (P8 million), Pahina Central (P8 million), Talamban (P10 million), and Tejero (P8 million).