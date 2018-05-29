Olympic medalist Diaz in Cebu

THE CEBU Weightlifting Association will be having 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz in town today to talk about basic weightlifting technique over at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The native of Zamboanga will be talking about snatch and clean and jerk techniques.

Interested participants of this event are requested to be at the venue at 9 a.m. for the event that will last until 5 p.m.

Diaz shot to fame in the 2016 Summer Olympics that was held in Brazil as she became the first Filipina to win an Olympic medal of any color when she won the silver medal in the women’s 53-kg weight division.