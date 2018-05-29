Cash incentive for PNG medalists still not sure

IT’S STILL not sure if the medalists of Cebu City in the recent Philippine National Games (PNG) will be receiving any cash incentives.

According to Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairman for Youth and Sports Development, he is still waiting for the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) recommendation to whether or not provide financial incentive to the Cebuano athletes who led Cebu City to the title in weeklong meet held last May 19 to 25.

CCSC Chairman Edward Hayco earlier said that it is Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s decision whether or not to give cash incentives to the PNG medalists of Cebu City.

“We don’t have plans yet because we are waiting for CCSC’s recommendation,” Guardo said. “There is a fund for it as far as financial incentives are concerned for the athletes because the initial plan of using the P10-million cash assistance for the top LGU in PNG is that there will be portion of it to be allocated for the sports facility in SRP. I hope that part of it also will be given to our medalists,” Guardo told Cebu Daily News.

Guardo added that in order for athletes to receive cash incentives and assistance, the Cebu City council has to create an ordinance first during their regular session. The council’s existing ordinance is to provide cash assistance to Cebuano athletes who competed or won a medal in the Olympics, Southeast Asian Games and other international events. But none for local meets such as the PNG.

However, if CCSC’s executives will come up with a recommendation, the council for sure won’t hesitate to create an ordinance.

He said he will personally talk to Mayor Osmeña regarding the matter.