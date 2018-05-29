Two suspects in mayor’s murder still in Bohol town

‘One of them unlikely to surrender’

Police officials are optimistic that they will capture the two suspects in last Sunday noon’s murder of Buenavista Mayor Ronald Lowell Tirol of Bohol province.

Senior Supt. Dennis Augustin, deputy regional director for operations of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said a task force created to pursue suspects Elmer Melencion and Egmidio Aparece will not rest until they are captured.

Murder charges were filed against Melencion and Aparece at the City Prosecutors’ Office in Tagbilaran City in Bohol. “Melencion has so many cases he doesn’t plan to surrender,” Augustin said in Cebuano.

He said the suspects were last spotted in Danao town in Bohol province. Melencion and Aparace were identified by witnesses as having killed Tirol at the mayor’s cockpit arena in Barangay Asinan in Buenavista.

The two men previously tried to kill Tirol in Clarin town two years ago. Melencion is on the wanted list of the Bohol provincial police while Aparece faces an arrest warrant for shooting a police

officer.

Augustin said they wanted to get the suspects alive so they can uncover the mastermind behind Tirol’s murder.