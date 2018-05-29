Provincial police gearing up for next week’s school opening

Police chiefs in the province are directed to coordinate with school principals in their respective areas to ensure safety of students when public schools open on June 4.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena said this would assure the parents of the students that the police would also be looking at the safety of their children when school would start.

Abrugena said the police chiefs would also coordinate with the school heads to find out what they could do to help in the Brigada Eskwela, a general school cleanup starting May 28 until June 2.

On the security aspect, the CPPO chief said that they were also preparing to secure students against gangs, who would possibly recruit students to join their groups.

He said that he had ordered the police chiefs in the towns and cities of the province to closely monitor the schools.

He also reminded parents to also check on their children so that they could not be recruited by a group or gang.

He said that the CPPO would also give safety tips for students when school would open on June 4.