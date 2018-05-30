14-day seminar in Beijing ends today

The 14-day seminar for Philippine journalists and information officers in Beijing, China ends today (May 30).

The seminar, which was sponsored by the China International Publishing Group (CIPG), started last May 17.

The Philippine delegation is composed of 22 information officers from the government and media practitioners from private organizations.

Through the series of discussions and visits to media organizations, the participants were able to witness the developments and innovations of the state-run media in China.

“Our cooperation in news reportage and information sharing shall grow and flourish,”

Tristan de Guzman of Presidential Communications and Operations Office (PCOO).

The participants also had the opportunity to visit Jiangxi, a southern province in China, where the Philippine delegation was brought to the cities of Nanchang, Jiujiang, and Shangrao.

“I hope that China and Philippines can carry more cooperation in more fields,” said Zhao Lijun, director of CIPG Training Center.