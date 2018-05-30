Robbers took P351T room from motorcycle store in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY—At least P351,000 worth of cash and cheques were taken by three armed robbers inside a store in Barangay Jugno, Amlan town, Negros Oriental on early Tuesday morning.

The perpetrators broke inside Racal Motors, which sold motorcycles and motorcycle parts, about 2 a.m. and tied the three employees who were inside to keep watch of the store, said Supt. Kat Ramos, information officer of the Negros Provincial Police Office.

They then opened the vault and took out the cash collection amounting to P191,000 and cheques worth P160,000.

The police had yet to identify the robbers although inside job was not discounted as a possibility since the perpetrators knew that there was money inside the vault.