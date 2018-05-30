Marijuana stalks uprooted in Adlaon

At least 1,080 stalks of fully grown marijuana were uprooted and burned on-site at Sitio Hagimit, Barangay Adlaon in Cebu City on Tuesday morning (May 29).

Members of the Oplan Kinetic of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were patrolling around the mountain areas of Barangay Adlaon when the group sighted a slope of marijuana plantation secluded by surrounding forest vegetations.

The marijuana plantation has a total estimated worth of P432,000.

The police only brought five stalks and turned it over to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 (PDEA-7) for laboratory examination./CNU Intern Laksmi Cañedo