Tomas dismisses accusations on wife

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña dismissed allegations that his wife, Councilor Margot Osmeña, was a drug addict.

“It is not worth answering. Everyone knows Margot. My wife who is already turning 69 years old, a drug addict? That doesn’t need any explanation. She served already for 25 years,” Osmeña told reporters in Wednesday’s press conference at Cebu City Hall.

The allegation was reportedly raised by former mayor Michael Rama in a radio interview and was mentioned by Osmeña in a post on his Facebook page.

Rama said the allegation was in response to Osmeña’s accusation that all barangay captains under the Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban camp of being thieves./CNU Intern Nikki Villagorda