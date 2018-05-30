EMB-7: Mactan, Panglao seas “drastically improve” but safety still a question; Notices of Violation sent to resorts for failing to have water waste treatment facilities

The quality of the sea water off the islands of Mactan and Panglao has “drastically improve” compared to last year.

However, EMB-7 Regional Director William Cuñado said he could not yet say that the sea is already safe for bathing.

He said the EMB has issued about 650 Notices of Violation to resorts in Mactan and Panglao for not having proper water waste treatment facility.

He appealed to resort owners to cooperate so as to get rid of the fecal coliform level.

Cuñado begged off from releasing the actual figures of the fecal coliform levels in Mactan and Panglao without any authority from the central office.