196 farmers and families affected by rice diseases in Asturias
At least 196 affected farmers and their families were affected by the rice diseases in Asturias town.
The damage was also pegged at P2.1 million, said Asturias Municipal Agriculturist Jade Mesias.
The two barangays in Asturias town affected by the rice diseases are still under a state of calamity.
Mesias added that they are now seeking the help of the Cebu provincial government.
