Officials signed MOA to aid mentally challenged patients

Officials from twenty-eight municipalities and cities in Southern Cebu together with Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III signed a memorandum of agreement for the aid of the mentally challenged patients in the province.

Mental Health Program coordinator Debrah Ann Cortez said there will be one psychiatrist assigned to each municipality every month to conduct quick diagnosis at the municipality’s health offices.

The municipality will also receive an initial monthly budget of P20,000.

Cortez added that the MOA, which is a pilot project of Cebu Provincial Government, will be implemented as early as next month.

Among the twenty-eight officials who signed the MOA are from Tuburan, Aloguinsan, Alcantara, Naga City, Santander, Moalboal, Malabuyoc, Oslob, Sibonga, San Fernando, Boljoon, Argao, Minglanilla, Asturias, Dumanjug, Barili, Pinamungajan, and Talisay City. / Bea Samantha Esteves, CNU Intern