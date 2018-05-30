Parade to cap month-long activities

A parade of the images of the Blessed Virgin Mary will cap the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral’s month-long Marian devotion activities tomorrow, May 31.

Fr. Erik Orio, Parochial Vicar of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, said that they will be holding a Santacruzan procession which features three characters: Reyna Emperatis; the worldly Reyna Elena, her son Constantine and the Blessed Mother Mary.

“Our month-long devotion to the Blessed Mother should lead us back to Jesus,” said Orio.

Santacruzan is the festivity that commemorates the finding of the true cross of Jesus by St. Helena, Emperatris of Rome.

Orio added that it is unique to associate the celebration of the finding of the cross [Santacruzan] to the celebration of Mary [Flores de Mayo] especially with the strong theological belief of the Cebuanos to the Holy Cross.

The program will officially begin at 4:30 p.m. with a mass that will be presided by Archbishop Jose Palma. / Jaive Ria Z. Agbon, STC-Intern