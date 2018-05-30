Man shot dead in Punta Princessa shooting
A man was shot dead while his wife and son were injured in a shooting incident in Barangay Punta Princessa, Cebu City at past 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 30
The victims were identified as Primitivo Paglinawan, 59, who succumbed a gunshot wound on his head; while his wife, Nenita and their 5-year-old son were injured.
Initial investigation showed that the victims were sitting near a gasoline station when the incident happened.
SPO1 Antonio Din of Homicide Section of Cebu City Police said personal grudge may have caused the attack.
Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the assailants.
